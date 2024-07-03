GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Hathras stampede LIVE updates: Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of expert panel to probe incident

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on July 3, 2024 seeking appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the Hathras stampede incident which claimed 121 lives.

Updated - July 03, 2024 11:53 am IST

Published - July 03, 2024 11:38 am IST

Vikrant Kumar Jha _11552
Bags and other belongings lying at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took during a 'satsang' (religious congregation) in Hathras on July 3, 2024.

Bags and other belongings lying at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took during a 'satsang' (religious congregation) in Hathras on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said on July 3. According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in July 2nd’s incident stands at 28. Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.

Also Read: Who is ‘Bhole Baba’, the preacher linked to Hathras stampede tragedy?

The Uttar Pradesh Police on July 3 registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation. The followers of the Narayan Sakar Hari, the godman, had thrown the slippers and other belongings of victims in nearby fields with standing crops to hide evidence of a stampede, U.P. police said in the FIR.

Meanwhile, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on July 3 seeking appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the Hathras stampede incident which claimed 121 lives.

The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, has also sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the July 2 incident and to initiate legal action against officials and others for their negligent conduct.

  • July 03, 2024 11:50
    Who is ‘Bhole Baba’, the preacher linked to Hathras stampede tragedy?

    The stampede took place as people headed home after a ‘ satsang’ in the district’s Phulrai village, conducted by a preacher known as ‘Bhole Baba’.

    The spiritual preacher Suraj Pal, popularly addressed as ‘Narayan Sakar Hari’ or ‘Bhole Baba’, hails from Bahadur Nagar village in the Patiyali tehsil of Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh.

    His followers come from many places in the western and central parts of the State and neighbouring States, and prominent political leaders have also been seen in his programmes. Local sources said Mr. Pal had been a constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police until the 1990s in the local intelligence unit when he turned to spirituality, adopted a new name, and started giving public sermons about leading a pious life. Read more

  • July 03, 2024 11:49
    Tamil Nadu Governor, CM condole Hathras stampede deaths

    Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday condoled the deaths in a stampede during a religious event at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

    “Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the unfortunate stampede at Hathras. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Raj Bhavan posted on social media, quoting the Governor.

    Mr. Stalin posted on social media: “My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to those injured. We stand with the affected people in this difficult time.”

  • July 03, 2024 11:49
    Rajya Sabha condoles loss of lives in Hathras stampede

    The Rajya Sabha on July 3 condoled the loss of lives in Hathras stampede

    x.com

    Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhhar offers condolences on the loss of lives in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh Hathras.

  • July 03, 2024 11:37
    FIR registered against organisers of religious congregation

    The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said on July 3. According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in July 2nd’s incident stands at 28.

    Also Read: Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba?

    Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said. Read more

