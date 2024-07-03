The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said on July 3. According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in July 2nd’s incident stands at 28. Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on July 3 registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation. The followers of the Narayan Sakar Hari, the godman, had thrown the slippers and other belongings of victims in nearby fields with standing crops to hide evidence of a stampede, U.P. police said in the FIR.

Meanwhile, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on July 3 seeking appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the Hathras stampede incident which claimed 121 lives.

The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, has also sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the July 2 incident and to initiate legal action against officials and others for their negligent conduct.