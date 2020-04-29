Data | From 129 to 430 districts in a month: how coronavirus cases are spreading thick and fast

As of April 28, as many as 430 districts in India have recorded at least one COVID-19 case, 301 more than the March 28 figure, indicating a wide and rapid spread.

The spread of the newly affected districts was unevenly distributed among States. Some States such as Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu saw a higher degree of spread with 41 and 26 new districts respectively recording their first case in this one-month period.

On the other hand, the intensity of the cases was higher in other States. Two districts in Maharashtra and one district in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each recorded more than 500 new cases in this one-month period.

The following charts and graphs capture the change in spread and intensity of COVID-19 cases across India's districts between March 28 and April 28.

Spreading out

Only 82 districts had recorded at least one COVID-19 case as on March 23. The number almost doubled in the next six days. As of April 28, 430 districts had at least one case. The graph depicts this rise.

Between March 28 and April 28, 301 new districts had recorded their first case.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for 41 of them. Five States — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh — had more than 20 new districts each recording their first case in this period. The graph depicts the State-wise split of the number of new districts that recorded their first case in this period.

Case intensity

The intensity of new cases was significantly higher in a few districts compared to others.

The table divides districts into four categories: those with 0-50 new cases; 51-100 new cases; 101-500 new cases; and >500 new cases in the period between March 28 and April 28.

For instance, in Maharashtra, 26 districts recorded 0-50 new cases, three recorded 51-100 cases, one recorded 101-500 cases and two recorded more than 500 cases in this period.

image/svg+xml State 0 to 50 51 to 100 101 to 500 >500 Maharashtra 26 3 1 2 Rajasthan 19 4 2 1 Gujarat 24 0 2 1 M.P. 25 0 1 1 T.N. 28 4 3 0 Delhi 6 2 3 0 U.P. 44 6 2 0 A.P. 7 2 2 0 Telangana 26 2 1 0 W.B. 15 1 1 0 Kerala 12 1 1 0 Karnataka 19 2 0 0 J&K 12 2 0 0 Haryana 18 1 0 0 Punjab 18 1 0 0 Northeast 19 0 0 0 Bihar 14 0 0 0 Odisha 10 0 0 0 Jharkhand 8 0 0 0 H.P. 6 0 0 0 Uttarakhand 6 0 0 0 Chhattisgarh 5 0 0 0 Goa 2 0 0 0

In some States, the degree of spread was higher, but the intensity of cases was lower. For instance, in Bihar, while 12 new districts recorded their first case in the one-month period, none recorded more than 50 cases.

Districts with the most cases

The chart depicts the 15 districts which recorded the highest number of new cases between March 28 and April 28.

Maharashtra and Gujarat accounted for three districts each in the top 15. Mumbai recorded 2,982 new cases in this period, the highest jump, followed by Ahmedabad with 1,284 cases.

image/svg+xml Mumbai Ahmedabad Indore Pune Jaipur Thane Hyderabad Surat Chennai Bhopal Agra Jodhpur Central Delhi Vododara Kolkata 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 2,982 1,284 911 629 529 291 181 458 445 332 275 233 224 181 178

Source: Union Ministry of Health