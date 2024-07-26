The 33rd edition of the Olympics will be kicking off at Paris on July 26 at 11 p.m. (IST)

Paris Olympics opening ceremony itself will be an unique one breaking the traditional march into the stadium. Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 10,500 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).

France’s high-speed rail network was hit on July 26 with widespread and “criminal” acts of vandalism including arson attacks, paralyzing travel to Paris from across the rest of France and Europe only hours before the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Even the person or people who will have that honour still didn’t know they were been picked just hours before the opening ceremony, the Paris Games chief organizer said.

Speaking on July 26 morning on France Inter radio, Tony Estanguet said only he knew the identity of “the personality or athlete” he’s picked, in an attempt to keep the secret, and that “he or she doesn’t know.”

“I really waited until today. I plan to tell the last carrier (of the Olympic torch) today, to try to maintain this confidentiality,” he said.

Security officials received their last instructions before one of the viewing areas along the Seine River becomes packed with people for the Olympics opening ceremony.

As police boats patrolled the river, Olympic staff and volunteers placed on each seat a set of small flags of participating countries that fans could use to cheer on athletes who will later appear in a parade of boats.