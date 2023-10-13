Actors’ strike continues, Shivarajkumar interview

October 13, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Talks break off between striking Hollywood actors and studios

Talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios, killing any hopes that the strike by performers was coming to an end after nearly three months. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists resumed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in strike talks. When negotiations resumed with writers last month, their strike ended five days later, but similar progress was not made with the actors union. The studios walked away from talks after seeing the actors’ most recent proposal on Wednesday.

>> Michael Douglas to receive Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 2023

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday announced that renowned Hollywood star Michael Douglas will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ crosses Rs 1100 crore mark at worldwide box office

Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar-starrer ‘Operation Valentine’ gets a release date

Pooja Hegde to play female lead in Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller with Rosshan Andrrews

2023 Jio MAMI festival reveals line-up with over 250 films in 70 languages

Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ to be remade in Kannada, Telugu and Marathi

Ashutosh Rana, Bidita Bag’s courtroom drama ‘Lakeerein’ gets release date

Hollywood

Angelina Jolie turns into iconic opera singer Maria Callas in ‘Maria’ first look

Michael Mann confirms ‘Heat 2’ as his next directorial project

‘The Crown’ Season 6 to release in two parts on Netflix

Christoph Waltz is a part of ‘Frankenstein’, reveals Guillermo Del Toro

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ to end with season 3

Vince Gilligan shares details about new sci-fi show with Rhea Seehorn

Cate Blanchett to be part of Guy Maddin’s ‘Rumors’

Taylor Swift concert movie advance ticket sales surpass $100M; Beyonce attends world premiere

Prime Video announces release date for ‘Merry Little Batman’

Regional cinema

First look of Mammootty, Jiiva’s ‘Yatra 2’ out

Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan team up for Nelson Venkatesan’s ‘DNA’

‘2018’ director Jude Anthany Joseph meets Rajinikanth, seeks blessings for Oscar campaign

Nayanthara’s next, ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’, goes on floors

Joju George’s ‘Pulimada’ gets a release date

GV Prakash’s 25th film is ‘Kingston’

Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko’s ‘Little Hearts’ goes on floors

Trailers

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ teaser looks out of this world

Netflix’s ‘Pain Hustlers’ trailer shows Emily Blunt, Chris Evans star in a heady conspiracy drama

‘Ganapath’ trailer shows Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon star in a CGI-heavy futuristic film

Balakrishna says ‘I Don’t Care’ to his trolls in the trailer of ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

Zac Efron buffs up as pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich in ‘The Iron Claw’ trailer

Adam Sandler stars as a 74-year-old lizard with existential crisis in the trailer of ‘Leo’

Sushmita Sen deals out death as Aarya Sareen in the trailer of ‘Aarya’ Season 3

Kangana Ranaut goes on an epic mission in the trailer of ‘Tejas’

Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko promise a laugh riot in the teaser of ‘Maharani’

In ‘Kaala Paani’ trailer, Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker lead a quest for survival

Ratna Pathak Shah and crew hit the open road in the trailer of ‘Dhak Dhak’

New in streaming

Coming soon to Netflix: Survival drama Kaala Paani, Chris Evans, Emily Blunt’s crime drama Pain Hustlers, Bill Burr’s comedy film Old Dads, K-drama Doona!, and more

New on Prime Video this week: Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx-starrer The Burial, season one of Everybody Loves Diamonds, season one of Alphonse and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Brie Larson’s Lessons in Chemistry, Apple Original Films’ The Pigeon Tunnel, new docuseries The Enfield Poltergeist, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, Monsters Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House, 100 Years of Disney, and more

Essential Reading

1) Shivarajkumar on ‘Ghost’, de-ageing, and doing an off-beat action drama

>> The upcoming film stars Shivarajkumar in a gangster role, and the veteran is quite kicked about looking his younger self in the highly anticipated film

2) Naveen Chandra interview: I will cherish the ‘Month of Madhu’ experience all my life

>> The actor opens up on childhood memories that helped him play the part and why he focusses on being an actor than a hero

3) From ‘Varisu’ and ‘Vaathi’ to ‘Game Changer’: Why Tamil-Telugu bilinguals are on the rise

>> Filmmakers and producers weigh in on the influx of cross-industry collaborations, and how they’re different from pan-Indian films

4) Behind the scenes: What went wrong at Trevor Noah and AR Rahman’s live shows

>> The recent events have cast a spotlight on the pressing issues plaguing large-scale live shows in India

5) The return of MAMI: What to expect from the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival

>> An expanded South Asia perspective and a shiny new festival hub are just some of the draws at the festival that returns in physical form after four years

6) The amazing art of using old Hindi film songs to steer contemporary stories

>> More creators are using old songs as a device to enhance storytelling by synchronising the poetry with the characters’ memories and emotions

7) AVM 80 — Tracing the iconic studio’s trailblazing journey

>> From a small shop to one of the well-known film production houses, a look at the success story of AVM

8) Being ‘Maadhu’: How Crazy Mohan’s brother Balaji is carrying his legacy forward

>> The actor speaks about coping with Crazy Mohan’s demise in 2019 and how he is carrying the work forward

What to watch

1) Jamie Foxx is on point in ‘The Burial’, an engaging legal drama

2) Bhumi Pednekar steers ‘Thank You For Coming’, a preachy, confused comedy

3) ‘Totally Killer’ is a fun, nostalgic sci-fi/horror blend that could have been more

4) Phoebe Dynevor steals the show in ‘Fair Play’, a delicious workplace thriller

5) Fashion, feminism and fun are back for a second round in ‘Minx’ season 2

6) Sophie Wilde’s performance uplifts the sensitive teen dramedy ‘Everything Now’

7) ‘Joy Ride’ is an Ashley Park-led all-girls road trip is raunchy and rambunctious

8) Insipid writing leaves ‘Raththam’ with some novel ideas in cold blood

