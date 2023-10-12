HamberMenu
Prime Video announces release date for 'Merry Little Batman'

The family action comedy features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby

October 12, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

PTI
First look poster of ‘Merry Little Batman’ 

First look poster of ‘Merry Little Batman’  | Photo Credit: @PrimeVideo/Twitter

Merry Little Batman, an animated feature based on characters from DC Comics, will make its debut on Prime Video on December 8. The streaming service shared the release date and the first poster of the Mike Roth-directed film on microblogging site X on Wednesday evening.

Trailer out of Emily Blunt and Chris Evans starrer ‘Pain Hustlers’

Merry Little Batman follows young Damian Wayne who finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve. "He must transform into 'Little Batman' in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays," according to the official plot description.

The family action comedy features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby. Roth, who also serves as an executive producer, has directed the film from a screenplay by Morgan Evans and Jase Ricci. Merry Little Batman is produced by Warner Bros Animation.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.