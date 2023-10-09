HamberMenu
‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ trailer: Balakrishna says ‘I Don’t Care’ to his trolls

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela, the film is set to release in theatres on October 19

October 09, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Balakrishna in a still from ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

Balakrishna in a still from ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ | Photo Credit: Junglee Music Telugu/YouTube

The trailer of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday.

Almost three minutes in length, the trailer begins with Bhagavanth (Balakrishna) training his niece (played by Sreeleela), to much resistance from her, to join the army. But Bhagavanth is relentless and he vows to make her “ as strong as a lioness.” Things take a turn when Arjun Rampal’s antagonist character enters the scene and Bhagavanth has to step up to protect his family and send goons flying in typical Balayya fashion.

The trailer of Bhagavanth Kesari has everything one would expect from a Balakrishna actioner and some more. To much delight, the star also replies to trolls in style towards the end of the trailer.

Starring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, the film has music composed by Thaman S. Tammi Raju is the editor while C Ram Prasad has served as the cinematographer.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, Bhagavanth Kesari is set to hit screens on October 19.

