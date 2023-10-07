HamberMenu
Cate Blanchett to be part of Guy Maddin’s ‘Rumors’

Arthouse favourite Guy Maddin will direct ‘Rumors’ with longtime collaborators Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson

October 07, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett | Photo Credit: AP

Cate Blanchett is part of Guy Maddin’s Rumors. The film’s shoot will start from October 9, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the development.

Cannes 2023: Cate Blanchett shows solidarity with women of Iran, goes barefoot

Maddin has written the film with longtime collaborators Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, who also serve as co-directors. The trio had last directed the experimental feature The Green Fog. Other works of the arthouse favourite Maddin are TheHeart of the World, Keyhole, Twilight of the Ice Nymphs, Cowards Bend the Knee, and The Saddest Music in The World.

Blanchett’s latest work is Black Mirror, a British anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker. Maddin’s film is reported to have signed an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA to allow Blanchett to take part in the project without breaching the Hollywood actor strike restrictions.

