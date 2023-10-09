HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2023 Jio MAMI festival reveals line-up, over 250 films in 70 languages

Back in physical form after four years, the latest iteration of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and other venues in Mumbai from October 27 to November 5

October 09, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Festival director Anupama Chopra along with board members Siddharth Roy Kapur, Zoya Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rohan Sippy, Rana Daggubati, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Ajay Bijli announced the line-up of features, shorts and documentaries

Festival director Anupama Chopra along with board members Siddharth Roy Kapur, Zoya Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rohan Sippy, Rana Daggubati, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Ajay Bijli announced the line-up of features, shorts and documentaries

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is returning with a physical edition after a gap of four years. The official line-up of the festival was announced at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

ALSO READ
Oscar 2024 | South cinema’s global ambitions

The latest edition of MAMI is screening over 250 film in over 70 languages with a focus on ‘contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia’. Festival director Anupama Chopra along with board members Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Rana Daggubati, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rohan Sippy, and Ajay Bijli announced the line-up of features, shorts and documentaries. With its current iteration, the festival aims to become a hub for South Asian cinema and talent.

The main competition at the festival this year, the South Asia Competition, will comprise 14 films from across India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal as well as diaspora filmmakers from the UK and Germany. 

Some of the highlights in the section include Agra by Kanu Behl (India), Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) by Leesa Gazi (Bangladesh), Guras by Saurav Rai (Nepal, India), The Red Suitcase by Fidel Devkota (Nepal, Sri Lanka), Mithya by Sumanth Bhat (India) and others. There are also 46 films (22 features, 24 non-features) screening under the non-competitive Focus South Asia. All India Rank by Varun Grover and Pushtaini by Vinod Rawat are some India highlights in this section.

Additionally, the festival has a robust line-up of films in its World Cinema selection, including the India premieres of Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy of a Fall, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s newest Japanese-language feature Monster, Pedro Almodóvar’s comic western Strange Way of Life, Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves, Ken Loach’s The Old Oak and others.

Also Read: Justine Triet wins Palme d’Or at Cannes for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

ALSO READ
Bhumi Pednekar joins Jio MAMI as brand ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Sharmajee Ki Beti, Devashish Makhija’s Joram and other anticipated Indian titles are having out-of-competition gala premieres at the festival.

There are also curated films in the After Dark, Marathi Talkies and Icons South Asia sections. The festival has two competitive short film sidebars this year, namely Dimensions Mumbai and Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

The 2023 Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC, Mumbai. There will be screenings at other venues and multiplexes across the city. The festival is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5.

The opening and closing films of the fest are yet to be announced.

Deepti DCunha, Artistic Director, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, said in a statement, “We are very proud that we have managed to achieve such a diverse curation in our South Asia section within the first year of us expanding our vision to be a festival that is focused on building an ecosystem for new cinematic voices from South Asia and the South Asian Diaspora. This commitment extends beyond film screenings, aiming to facilitate the exchange of ideas, collaborations, and business opportunities while bringing the best of world cinema to Mumbai.”

See the full line-up here.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.