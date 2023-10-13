HamberMenu
Michael Douglas to receive Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 2023

Douglas and his actor-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones will also participate in a special ‘In Conversation’ session hosted by the National Award-winning film producer Shailendra Singh

October 13, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

PTI
Michael Douglas at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2023.

Michael Douglas at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: ERIC GAILLARD

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday announced that renowned Hollywood star Michael Douglas will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas visits India Pavilion, minister invites him to IFFI

Thakur shared the news in a post on the microblogging site X, saying that the actor will also attend the 54th edition of the festival along with actor and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan. The film gala will be held from November 20 to 28.

In his career of over five decades, Douglas, 79, has starred in several critically acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as Wall Street, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, Traffic and Behind the Candelabra.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Helen Mirren's blue hair, Michael Douglas receives an honorary Palme d'Or, and more

Douglas, son of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, had won an Oscar for his 1975 production One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and then bagged the best actor trophy for Wall Street.

According to a press release, Douglas and Zeta-Jones will also be participating in a special 'In Conversation' session hosted by the National Award-winning film producer Shailendra Singh.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, instituted in the IFFI in 1999, is presented to individuals whose exceptional contributions have significantly enriched and elevated the world of cinema. Past recipients include Bernardo Bertolucci, Carlos Saura, Martin Scorsese, Dilip Kumar, Krzysztof Zanussi and Wong Kar-wai.

In May this year, the Hollywood veteran visited the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival where he was felicitated and invited to the IFFI.

