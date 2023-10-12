Nayanthara’s next, ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’, goes on floors

October 12, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Nayanthara’s next is a film titled Mannangatti Since 1960, set to be directed by YouTuber Dude Vicky. Today, the film’s production banner, Prince Pictures, announced that the film went on floors in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

Mannangatti Since 1960 also stars Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath among others.

Sean Roldan is composing music for the film, marking his first collaboration with Nayanthara. RD Rajasekhar is in charge of the film’s cinematography while editing is by G Madan.

Last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawanand Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan, Nayanthara will be seen next in her 75th film, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa; The Test, co-starring Madhavan and Siddharth; and Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja’s sequel film, Thani Oruvan 2, in which she reprises her role from the first film.