‘Ganapath’ trailer: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon star in a CGI-heavy futuristic action drama

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, the film releases in theatres on October 20

October 09, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in a still from ‘Ganapath’

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in a still from ‘Ganapath’ | Photo Credit: Pooja Entertainment

The trailer of actor Tiger Shroff’s upcoming futuristic action drama Ganapathwas released by the makers today. Helmed by Vikas Bahl and also starring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles, the film releases in theatres on October 20 during the festival of Dusshera.

The trailer of the film, set in 2070 AD, shows Tiger as Guddu, an ordinary man, who has to become Ganapath, an immortal warrior, to save the voiceless from evil. Though it promises a graphics-heavy film with a lot of action sequences, the trailer is cut shoddily and features poor VFX.

Ganapath is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

Apart from this movie, Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

