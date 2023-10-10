HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GV Prakash’s 25th film is ‘Kingston’; title look poster out

The film, directed by Kamal Prakash, is billed as India’s first sea-horror adventure

October 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan unveiling the title poster of ‘Kingston’

Kamal Haasan unveiling the title poster of ‘Kingston’ | Photo Credit: @ParallelUniPic/X

GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film, his 25th as an actor, has been titled Kingston. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan unveiled the title look poster of the film, which according to the makers is India’s first sea-horror adventure film.

Notably, Kingston also marks Prakash’s maiden venture as a producer. The actor bankrolls the film under his Parallel Universe Pictures banner in association with Zee Studios.

Throwback | GV Prakash Kumar interview after finishing 25 films as a music composer

ALSO READ
Filming of GV Prakash’s ‘Rebel’ wrapped up
ALSO READ
‘Adiyae’ movie review: A campy sci-fi rom-com that keeps getting worse

Directed by Kamal Prakash, Kingston has Prakash’s Bachelor co-actor Divya Bharathi playing the female lead. The rest of the film’s cast list is yet to be revealed.

The film has cinematography by Gokul Benoy, editing by San Lokesh, and action choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan. GV Prakash composes the music as well.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.