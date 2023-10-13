HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pooja Hegde to play female lead in Shahid Kapoor's action thriller with Rosshan Andrrews

Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Film, the yet-untitled film will go on floors soon and will be released in theatres in 2024

October 13, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

PTI
Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pooja Hegde, Shahid Kapoor, and Rosshan Andrrews

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pooja Hegde, Shahid Kapoor, and Rosshan Andrrews | Photo Credit: @ZeeStudios_/X

Actor Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in an upcoming action thriller film, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the makers announced on Friday on Pooja’s 33rd birthday.

Filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Saluteand Kayamkulam Kochunni, will direct the movie.

ALSO READ
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s untitled film pushed to December

The yet-untitled film is about a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Hegde, who earlier featured in films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast,Radhe Shyam and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, said she is excited to collaborate with Andrrews and Kapoor for the first time.

"It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role.

"I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

ALSO READ
‘Bloody Daddy’ movie review: Shahid Kapoor’s action film lacks force

The movie is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. In a joint statement, Zee Studios CEO Shariq Patel and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said it was an easy decision to rope in Pooja for the project.

"She's extremely versatile and promising. Her on-screen chemistry with any of the actors she is paired with is widely recognized, and we are sure audiences will get to see another side of her in this film. We are very happy to have her on board," they said.

The film will go on floors soon and will be released in theatres in 2024.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.