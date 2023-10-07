HamberMenu
Joju George’s ‘Pulimada’ gets a release date

‘Pulimada’, starring Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh, is directed by A K Sajan

October 07, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Joju George in ‘Pulimada’

Joju George in ‘Pulimada’ | Photo Credit: Appu Pathu Pappu Production House/YouTube

Joju George’s Pulimada has got a release date. The A K Sajan-directorial hit the screens on October 26. Aishwarya Rajesh is the female lead of the film.

Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Lijomol, Jaffer Idukki, Johny Antony, Jeo Baby, Krishnaprabha, Abin Bino, Pauly Valsan, Sona Nair, Jolly Chirayath, Shibla, Balachandra Menon and Abu Salim are part of the film. Well-known cinematographer-director Venu has wielded the camera.

Rajesh Damodraran and Zack Paul have produced the film under the banner Lant Cinemas and Einstein Media. The makers released the film’s teaser in September. Joju George’s last work was Voice of Sathyanathan, starring Dileep and directed by Rafi.

