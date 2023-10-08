HamberMenu
‘Maharani’ teaser: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko promise a laugh riot

Directed by G Marthandan, the comedy-drama releases in theatres on November 24

October 08, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko in a still from ‘Maharani’

Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko in a still from ‘Maharani’ | Photo Credit: Reach Music/YouTube

The teaser of Maharani, the upcoming Malayalam movie starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, was released by the makers today. Written by Ratheesh Ravi and directed by G Marthandan, the film is set to hit screens on November 24.

The one-minute video doesn’t reveal much about the plot but hints at a comedy-drama revolving around the love lives of brothers of a family (played by Roshan and Shine).

Johny Antony and Nisha Sarang star as their parents in the film, which also features Balu Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Jaffer Idukki, Gokulan, Kailash, Ashwath Lal, Appunni Sasi, Unni Lalu, and Adil Ibrahim among others.

With music composed by Gopi Sundar and Govind Vasantha, the film has cinematography by Lokanathan and editing by Naufal Abdullah. Maharani is produced by Sujith Balan under his SB films banner.

