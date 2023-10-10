HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Little Hearts’: Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko’s next goes on floors

Anagha, Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Idukki, Ramya Suvi, and Renji Panicker are also part of the cast

October 10, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Clap board of ‘Little Hearts’; Shane Nigam at the pooja ceremony

Clap board of ‘Little Hearts’; Shane Nigam at the pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: Sandra Thomas Productions/Instagram

We had previously reported that actors Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam are teaming up once again for a romantic comedy entertainer. The film, titled Little Hearts, went on floors on Monday in Kattappana, Kerala.

Sandra Thomas’ production banner Sandra Thomas Productions, the makers of the film, posted pictures from the pooja ceremony to announce the same.

ALSO READ
‘I thought I didn’t have the looks to be an actor’: Shine Tom Chacko

ALSO READ:‘RDX’ movie review: Delivers no-holds barred action, and nothing more

Written by Rajesh Pinnadan (Kerala State Award winner for Oru Thekkan Thallu Case), Little Hearts is set to be directed by Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul (who earlier directed Member Rameshan 9aam Ward).

ALSO READ
‘Maharani’ teaser: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko promise a laugh riot

Little Hearts also stars Anagha, Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Idukki, Ramya Suvi, and Renji Panicker among others. With music scored by Kailas Menon, the film has cinematography by Luke Jose and editing by Noufal Abdullah.

Notably, Shane and Shine have previously starred together in Corona Papers, Parava, Veyil and Ishq. Shine has a slew of releases lined up, including Vivekanandan Viralaanu, Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Chattuli, Thankamani, Teri Meri, Vadi Kutti Mammootty andDevara, starring Jr NTR. Shane, last seen in the action blockbuster RDX, has Vela and Qurbani among other projects.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.