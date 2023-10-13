HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Leo’ trailer: Adam Sandler stars as a 74-year-old lizard with existential crisis in this animated comedy

Directed by Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim, the film premieres on Netflix on November 21

October 13, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Squirtle and Leo in a still from ‘Leo’

Squirtle and Leo in a still from ‘Leo’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer of its upcoming animated comedy, Leo. Starring Adam Sandler as a 74-year-old lizard, the new film, directed by Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim, premieres on Netflix on November 21.

ALSO READ
‘Leo’ trailer: Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited reunion looks ‘bloody sweet’

In the trailer, old lizard Leo, having lived all his life in a terrarium in a classroom as a class pet along with a turtle named Squirtle (Bil Burr), has an existential crisis of sorts. Things change for the little, old guy in the last year of elementary school.

“When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever,” reads the plot description from Netflix.

ALSO READ: ‘Murder Mystery 2’ review: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler have a jolly good time in light-hearted sequel

Leo is written by Smigel, Sandler and Paul Sado. Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, are also part of the voice cast of the film, featuring alongside Cecily Strong, Stephanie Hsu, and Jason Alexander.

Related Topics

English cinema / cartoons and animation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.