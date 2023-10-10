HamberMenu
‘Maria’ first look: Angelina Jolie turns iconic opera singer Maria Callas

‘Maria’ is the third and final film in director Pablo Larraín’s trilogy of biopics, preceded by ‘Jackie’ and ‘Spencer’

October 10, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Angelina Jolie in ‘Maria’

Angelina Jolie in ‘Maria’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie transforms into iconic opera singer Maria Callas in her first-look from Pablo Larraín’s Maria. The biopic, written by Steven Knight, has commenced production in Europe after acquiring a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. It will be shot over eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan, reports stated.

“Based on true accounts, Maria tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris,” read the film’s logline. It’s the third in Larraín’s series of biopics centred on charismatic and influential women in history, preceded by Jackie (2016) and Spencer (2021).

According to the makers, Jolie’s costumes in Maria are based on real clothes worn by Callas. The producers consulted animal rights organisation PETA regarding the use of vintage furs from costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini’s archive collection. They have avoided using or sourcing new furs, the makers claimed.

In Maria, Jolie features alongside Valeria Golino (as Jackie Callas), Haluk Bilginer, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher and others.

Jolie last appeared in Marvel Studios’ Eternals and the action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead. She reprises her voice role as Tigress in Kung Fu Panda 4. Her next directorial venture, Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir, has wrapped production.

