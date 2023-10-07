HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Vikings: Valhalla' to end with season 3

The drama begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings

October 07, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

ANI
Vikings: Valhalla. (L to R) Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Siobhán Callaghan as Cadlin

Vikings: Valhalla. (L to R) Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Siobhán Callaghan as Cadlin | Photo Credit:

The popular drama show Vikings: Valhalla is finally coming to an end. The third season of the show, which is all set to premiere in 2024 is going to be its last. The show, which was created by Jeb Stuart, is a sequel to the Michael Hirst-created Vikings. After its first season launched in February 2022, it was handed a two-season renewal.

ALSO READ
Vince Gilligan shares details about new sci-fi show with Rhea Seehorn: ‘No crime, no meth’

The drama begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived - Leif Eriksson, played by Sam Corlett, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

The show also starred Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Goran Visnjic, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski and Sofya Lebedeva. Stuart serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

ALSO READ
Cate Blanchett to be part of Guy Maddin’s ‘Rumors’

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes. When we started this project 5 years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying," said Stuart in a statement to IGN, reported Deadline.

He added, "Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald's voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history."

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.