'Vikings: Valhalla' to end with season 3

October 07, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The popular drama show Vikings: Valhalla is finally coming to an end. The third season of the show, which is all set to premiere in 2024 is going to be its last. The show, which was created by Jeb Stuart, is a sequel to the Michael Hirst-created Vikings. After its first season launched in February 2022, it was handed a two-season renewal.

The drama begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived - Leif Eriksson, played by Sam Corlett, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

The show also starred Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Goran Visnjic, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski and Sofya Lebedeva. Stuart serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes. When we started this project 5 years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying," said Stuart in a statement to IGN, reported Deadline.

He added, "Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald's voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history."