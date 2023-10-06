HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Ayalaan’ teaser: Sivakarthikeyan’s alien sci-fi film looks out of this world

AR Rahman is the music director of ‘Ayalaan’ while Nirav Shah has done the cinematography

October 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Ayalaan’

A still from ‘Ayalaan’ | Photo Credit: @suntv/YouTube

The much-awaited teaser of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with director R Ravikumar, Ayalaan, has been released by the makers.

ALSO READ
Sivakarthikeyan: If I don’t accept my failures, you won’t accept my victories

The teaser shares a glimpse of the unlikely friendship Sivakarthikeyan’s character shares with an alien that lands on Earth as well as the impending danger to the duo in the form of corporate bigwigs.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in the film while Isha Koppikar is set to essay a prominent role. AR Rahman is the music director of Ayalaan while Nirav Shah has done the cinematography. With stunts by Anbariv, the film is slated to release in Pongal 2024.

Watch the film’s teaser here...

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.