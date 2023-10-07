HamberMenu
‘Kaala Paani’ trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker lead a quest for survival

Created and co-directed by Sameer Saxena, the Netflix series follows several characters stranded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a union territory of India on the southern edge of the Bay of Bengal, after the outbreak of a mysterious illness

October 07, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Shilajit Mitra _11885
Mona Singh in ‘‘Kaala Paani’ 

Netflix India has debuted the trailer of its new survival drama series, Kaala Paani. Created and co-directed by Sameer Saxena, the series follows several characters stranded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a union territory of India on the southern edge of the Bay of Bengal, after the outbreak of a mysterious illness.

Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel and Vikas Kumar lead the cast along with Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar and Poornima Indrajith.

Kaala Paani is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani from a screenplay by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra. The title alludes to the infamous colonial-era Cellular Jail located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Here, it’s used as a metaphor for another prison — the naturally-occuring sea — locking the characters in.

Sameer Saxena had previously directed the comedy Jaadugar for Netflix.

Talking about Kaala Paani, Saxena said in a statement, “We are thrilled to invite the audience to experience a whole new world of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the release of this trailer. We are very happy to have partnered with Netflix to create Kaala Paani, that offers a perspective on the human behavior to survive, adapt and evolve as per the situation they find themselves in. The narrative has been crafted in a way that allows the audience to admire the complexities of the characters, their fight for survival and extent to which they would go to for their families, loved ones and themselves.”

Kaala Paani premieres on Netflix on October 18. The series is presented by Posham Pa Pictures.

