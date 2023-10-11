New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Mark Antony’, ‘The Burial’, ‘Everybody Loves Diamonds’ Season 1 and more

October 11, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

One Shot : Overtime Elite - October 9

Follows the highs and lows of seven of the top basketball players from US as they navigate challenges and training in pursuit of a professional career in the sport.

Awareness (Spanish) - October 11

A teenager who lives with his father on the outskirts by running small scams using Ian’s ability to generate visual illusions upon unsuspecting victims. Things get complicated when his powers get out of control in public.

In My Mother’s Skin - October 12

Stranded in the Philippines during World War II, a young girl finds that her duty to protect her dying mother is complicated by her misplaced trust in a beguiling, flesh-eating fairy.

Mark Antony - October 13

In this Adhik Ravichandran-directed sci-fi adventure set in the 90s, Mark (Vishal), the son of Antony (also played by Vishal), gets access to a unique telephone that allows him to communicate with people in his past. Shrouded by the mystery of his parents’ deaths, Mark is determined to use the device and get answers to the questions that can help him find closure. But nothing seems as he imagined it to be, when he uncovers many long-kept secrets and the true intentions and motives of his guardian and adoptive father – Jackie (SJ Suryah). How will Mark react to this new twisted reality?

The Burial - October 13

inspired by true events, follows an interesting court battle. When a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.

Everybody Loves Diamonds S1 - October 13

Follows a team of small-time Italian thieves who manage to deceive top-level security to steal millions of dollars’ worth of precious stones from the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

Alphonse S1 - October 13

The series revolves around Alphonse, a chameleon-like man whose main mission is to please women and satisfy all their wishes.

Iosi - October 13

An Argentinean intelligence agent infiltrates the Jewish community to gather information that is then allegedly used to perpetrate two of the worst terrorist attacks in Latin American history, leaving over 100 dead.

Jigen Daisuke - October 13

The legendary gunman Daisuke Jigen comes to Japan to have his pistol examined.

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe - October 14

Take a detailed look about at famed, iconic television show from Canada that impacted multiple generations across its 39 year presence on television and its on-going legacy.