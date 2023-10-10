‘The Crown’ Season 6 to release in two parts on Netflix; teaser out

October 10, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Netflix on Monday announced with a teaser video that the upcoming sixth season of its drama series The Crown will release in two parts, with the first one coming out on November 16 followed by the second on December 14.

The teaser shows the character of Queen Elizabeth II over the years, with voiceovers from Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton, actors who have played the monarch on the show. “The Crown is a symbol of permanence; it’s something you are, not what you do,” says Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons. “Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty,” says Colman, who played in the third and fourth seasons.

We then see Staunton, in the costume, ready to step out of the palace’s balcony to greet the crowd. “But what about the life I put aside? The woman I put aside?” she wonders.

The final season of the show is set between the late ’90s and the early 2000s, and yes, it will depict the final days of Princess Diana who passed away in 1997. The show will also depict the beginning of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance.

The series stars Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed, Rufus Kampa as Prince William and Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry. In the second part, Ed McVey and Luther Ford portray Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively, with Meg Bellamy entering the scene as Kate Middleton