Beyonce attends Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film premiere in Los Angeles

October 12, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Pop sensation Taylor Swift premiered her concert film,Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a day early due to unprecedented ticket demand on Wednesday, as fans and celebrities brought their inner Swiftiness to the theatre screens in Los Angeles. Celebrities who were in attendance at the world premiere included Adam Sandler, Mariska Hargitay, Rachel Zegler, Maren Morris, Julia Garner and Simu Liu.

But the one who took the limelight was Queenbee herself — Superstar Beyonce, who herself has a concert film, Renaissance, coming up in December, made a surprise appearance at the world premiere. Swift posted on her social media handles a video that shows her, in a pale blue gown, sitting next to Beyonce, donning an all-black outfit, inside the AMC Theatre in Los Angeles.

The concert film, with a runtime of 168 minutes, documents Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour which had a 44-song set list across the many eras and albums of her career. The film, set to hit the screens worldwide on October 13 in over 8500 theatres, has visuals shot during three of Swift’s concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles, early August.

Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ became a huge cultural phenomenon, with a world record-level attendance, and the concert film has already crossed the $100 million mark in advance global ticket sales. The film, even before its release in theatres worldwide, has already surpassed Justin Bieber: Never Say Never’s overall collection of $99 million when it was released in 2011.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the concert film is set to open with a record $150 million to $200 million, including $100 million to $125 million in North America and $50 million to $75 million overseas.