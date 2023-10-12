HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Iron Claw’ trailer: Zac Efron buffs up as pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich

Three brothers chafe under their family’s legacy in this intense sporting drama from director Sean Durkin and A24

October 12, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zac Efron in ‘The Iron Claw’ 

Zac Efron in ‘The Iron Claw’ 

American independent house A24 has dropped the trailer of its new pro-wrestling drama, The Iron Claw. The film, written and directed by Sean Durkin, stars Zac Efron in the role of famed American wrestler and one-time world champion Kevin Von Erich. Holt McCallany essays the role of Kevin’s father, Fritz Von Erich, also a legendary wrestler and patriarch of the Von Erich family.

ALSO READ
‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ movie review: A charming Zac Efron stars in heartwarming anti-war drama

The Iron Claw centres on Kevin and his brothers, played by Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, as they struggle to live up to their family name.

“The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980... Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports,” reads the film’s synopsis.

ALSO READ
‘How to Have Sex’ Trailer: Teen holiday turns horrid in Molly Manning Walker’s Cannes winner

The Iron Claw also stars Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany and Lily James and wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman. WWE and WWC star Chavo Guerrero Jr. served as consultant on the project.

The film will be released in the United States on December 22, 2023.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.