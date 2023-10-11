HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trailer out of Chris Evans and Emily Blunt’s ‘Pain Hustlers’

Directed by David Yates, ‘Pain Hustlers’, starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, will drop on Netflix

October 11, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated October 12, 2023 07:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Emily Blunt in ‘Pain Hustlers’

Emily Blunt in ‘Pain Hustlers’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

The trailer of David Yates’ Pain Hustlers is out. The film stars Marvel’s Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, who was recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film will hit the screens on November 20 in the UK before it arrives on Netflix a week later.

ALSO READ
‘The Iron Claw’ trailer: Zac Efron buffs up as pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich

Also starring Catherine O’Hara and Andy Garcia, the film is described as a hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream. Blunt plays Liza Drake, a single mom who has lost her job. She gets a lifeline after a chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales representative Pete Brenner (Evans).

ALSO READ
Emily Blunt to feature with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' movie

“Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences,” the official plotline reads.

Other members of the cast are Amit Shah, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman. The film is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.