‘Yatra 2’: First look of Mammootty, Jiiva’s film out

The sequel film, which tells the story of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set to release in theatres on February 8, 2024

October 09, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Yatra 2’

First look of ‘Yatra 2’ | Photo Credit: @mammukka/X

The first look poster of Yatra 2, the upcoming Telugu movie headlined by Mammootty and Jiiva, was released by the makers on Monday.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 Mammootty-starrer Yatra; while the first film was based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (played by Mammootty), the sequel will tell the story of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Jiiva), the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, Yatra 2 has cinematography by R Madhie and editing by Shravan Katikaneni.

Produced by Shiva Meka under the banner V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves, the film is set to release in theatres on February 8, 2024.

