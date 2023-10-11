HamberMenu
Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan team up for Nelson Venkatesan’s ‘DNA’

The makers released the title look of DNA earlier today and announced that the film has gone on floors

October 11, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan

Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan | Photo Credit: @atharvaamurali/Instagram and @nimisha_sajayan/Instagram

Director Nelson Venkatesan, who made Farhana earlier this year, is back with a new project. Titled DNA, the film will star Atharvaa and Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan who was recently seen in Tamil debut Chithha

The makers released the title look of DNA earlier today and announced that the film has gone on floors. Jayanthi Ambethkumar is producing the film under the Olympia Movies banner. The film’s cinematography will be by Parthiban while Nelson’s frequent collaborator VJ Sabu Joseph is handling the editing of DNA

Atharvaa, who was recently seen in the web series Mathagam, will next appear in part 2, featuring new episodes from season one that will be out on October 12. He also has a new film, Nirangal Moondru, coming up followed by Thanal. Meanwhile, Nimisha will be seen in Jigarthanda DoubleX and Mission: Chapter 1 – Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae in Tamil.

