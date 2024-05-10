Met Gala 2024 highlights, ‘Srikanth’ review

Around Tinsel Town

>> Met Gala 2024 highlights

Celebrities flocked to the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, including several familiar Indian faces. The event was an opulent showcase of a myriad extravagant outfits and celebrity appearances under the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Here are a few highlights from the event:

> Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes the first Indian fashion designer to walk the carpet

> Alia Bhatt shines in stunning floral Sabyasachi saree

> ‘Challengers’ cast and creator serve up winning looks on the red carpet

Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan boards cast of ‘Housefull 5’

‘The Family Man Season 3’ begins shoot, Manoj Bajpayee to return as Srikant Tiwari

Huma Qureshi returning as Pushpa Pandey for ‘Jolly LLB 3’

Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Karan Johar criticises comic for mimicking him, Kettan Singh offers apology

First look of Sundeep Kishan - CV Kumar’s ‘MaayaOne’ out

‘Barah by Barah’, starring Gyanendra Tripathi and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, gets release date

Pragya Jaiswal on working in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’: It’s a beautiful coincidence

Hollywood

‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ announced with Andy Serkis set to star and direct

Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ casts Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Actor Bernard Hill, known for playing King Theoden in ‘The Lord of the Rings’, passes away at 80

New ‘The Office’ spinoff series picked up by Peacock, set in the Dunder Mifflin universe

James Gunn unveils David Corenswet’s first look as the new Man of Steel in ‘Superman’

Sydney Sweeney to portray boxer Christy Martin in David Michôd-directed biopic

’Nicolas Cage to front horror take on Jesus’s childhood in ‘The Carpenter’s Son’

‘CODA’ director Siân Heder to direct adaptation of ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’

Michelle Yeoh cast in Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’

Patty Jenkins shares ‘Wonder Woman 3’ & ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ updates

Neve Campbell secures higher pay in ‘Scream 7’ after speaking out

Regional cinema

Silambarasan TR, Ali Fazal join cast of Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’

SS Rajamouli unveils ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ animation series

Mari Selvaraj’s film with Dhruv Vikram titled ‘Bison’; film begins shoot

Amitabh Bachchan completes work on Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’

Varsha Bollamma’s interactive Tamil-English film, ‘Iruvam’ to be showcased at Cannes

Vijay Deverakonda’s new films with directors Ravi Kiran Kola and Rahul Sankrityan announced

Nayanthara’s ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’ wraps up production

Kavin to star in Nelson’s maiden production, ‘Bloody Beggar’

Pradeep Ranganathan’s film with ‘Love Today’ makers titled ‘Dragon’; film goes on floors

First look of Atharvaa - Nimisha Sajayan’s ‘DNA’ out

World Cinema

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to eight years in prison and flogging

Isabelle Huppert named head of main jury for Venice Film Festival 2024

Academy Museum announces event honouring music of Indian cinema

From Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ to Karan Johar’s ‘Kill,’ here’s the line-up for 2024 Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Trailers

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell brace for twin tornadoes in ‘Twisters’ trailer

Lily Gladstone helps her niece prep for a powwow in ‘Fancy Dance’ trailer

Adam Driver stops time in first teaser of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest labor of love, ‘Megalopolis’

Star Wars teases the Sith Code as a new foe threatens the Jedi in ‘The Acolyte’ trailer

Supes turn from beloved celebrities to wrathful gods in ‘The Boys’ Season 4 trailer

FX’s ‘The Bear’ Season 3 reveals premiere date in first teaser

Essential Reading

1) Jennifer Connelly on ‘Dark Matter’ and how the Academy award-winning actor reaches across to her characters

>> The actress talks about the approach she took for her latest role in Apple TV’s upcoming thriller ‘Dark Matter’

2) Kavin on ‘Star,’ stardom and reaching for the stars

>> The actor says that he believes the coming-of-age film will prove his potential as an actor

3) Director Elan on how Kavin’s ‘Star’ is about the journey, not the destination

>> The filmmaker talks about what made him cast Kavin and how writing a coming-of-age story is a true test of skill

4) From ‘Basic Instinct’ to ‘Challengers,’ the cultural shifts in cinematic depictions of love and desire

>> From classics to contemporary productions, a look at the changing landscape of sex and sexuality in English cinema

5) Director Santhakumar on ‘Rasavathi’ and his curiousity about the lives of every character

>> The filmmaker explains his writing process, penning unique lead characters, and turning producer

6) Filmmaker Vipin Das on how ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ is an entertainer for the family

>> The director’s fourth movie, centres on a marriage and a comedy of errors that follow

7) Director Ajay Nag on how ‘Aarambham’ is a drama that discusses prison break, mystery and déjà vu

>> The first time director talks about his adaptation of the Kannada novel ‘Neenu Ninnolage Khaidi’

8) Hannah Einbinder on returning as Ava Daniels in ‘Hacks’ Season 3 and her favourite fungi

>> The actor talks about her character’s evolution for the upcoming season, mushrooms and more

9) The iconic Cauvery Theatre in Bengaluru ends its glorious run

>> Once a sought-after single screen in the city, the 50-year-old theatre will make way for a commercial complex

What to Watch

1) Hayao Miyazaki’s Wonderland comes calling in ‘The Boy and the Heron’

Read the full review here

2) ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ is a corker of an adventure

Read the full review here

3) Rajkummar Rao delivers a lesson to the ableist world in ‘Srikanth’

Read the full review here

4) Kavin and Lal shine, but filmmaker Elan’s ‘Star’ only glitters occasionally

Read the full review here

5) ‘Murder in Mahim’ is cut below the rest

Read the full review here

6) ‘Rasavathi’ is a predictable revenge drama dearly misses Santhakumar’s Midas touch

Read the full review here

7) Brooke Shields anchors the formulaic, feel-good and frothy outing of ‘Mother of the Bride’

Read the full review here

7) Rishi is wasted in the half-baked comedy drama, ‘Ramana Avatara’

Read the full review here

8) The science fiction drama, ‘Aarambham’ partly holds interest

Read the full review here

10) ‘Shardlake’ is a a thrilling Tudor-era whodunit

Read the full review here

11) Jerry Seinfeld’s satire on Pop-Tarts is all frosting and no crust in ‘Unfrosted’

Read the full review here

12) ‘Exhuma’ is a stylish Korean horror that unearths the occult in two parts

Read the full review here

13) Jeff Daniels’ beautifully-acted and mounted ‘A Man in Full’ runs on empty

Read the full review here

14) ‘Tarot’ is a rudimentary horror flick that’s several cards short of a full deck

Read the full review here

15) ‘Kurangu Pedal’ is an off-balanced yet heart-warming tale on childhood aspirations

Read the full review here

16) Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ is as tedious as a comedy can get

Read the full review here