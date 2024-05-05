GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Acolyte’ trailer: Star Wars teases the Sith Code as a new foe threatens the Jedi

‘The Acolyte’ pits a revered Jedi Master, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, against a formidable adversary from his past, set 100 years before prequel trilogy

May 05, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A new foe threatens the Jedi in a still from ‘The Acolyte’

Disney has unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for its upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, set to premiere on Disney+ this June 4th. Taking fans back a century before the events of the prequel trilogy, The Acolyte delves into the mysterious High Republic era in the Star Wars canon.

The series seems to focuses on an investigation into a string of heinous crimes against the Jedi. The storyline pits a revered Jedi Master, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, against a formidable adversary from his past, played Amandla Stenberg. As the plot unfolds, the characters are drawn into a dark and treacherous journey, where malevolent forces lurk beneath the surface.

The trailer opens with Lee’s Jedi master instructing a gathering of younglings, while Stenberg’s hooded assassin endeavors to eliminate a fellow Jedi. A voiceover mocks the autocracy of the Jedi Order and teases a line from the Sith Code, “peace is a lie”. Subsequently, a collective of Jedi embarks on a galaxy-wide pursuit, striving to apprehend the assailant before she eliminates them one by one. Leading to a climactic showdown, the Jedi unsheathe their lightsabers, preparing to engage an adversary wielding their own menacing crimson lightsaber.

Supported by a stellar cast including Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, and Dafne Keen, the series is helmed by creator Leslye Headland, with industry veterans such as Simon Emanuel and Kathleen Kennedy serving as executive producers.

The Acolyte marks yet another addition to Disney+’s expanding roster of Star Wars content, following the success of The Mandalorian, Andor and Ahsoka.

