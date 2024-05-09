‘Iruvam’: Varsha Bollamma’s interactive Tamil-English film to be showcased at Cannes

Iruvam, an English-Tamil interactive film developed by ManMar Games, has been selected for the ‘Let’s Spook Cannes’ event at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The film stars Varsha Bollamma and is directed by Manoj Annadurai, known for his 2015 romantic comedy drama ‘Get Happy’.

‘Let’s Spook Cannes’ is a showcase for horror and fantasy projects that blur the lines between film and video-games. Iruvam is the sole Indian representation at the event, the makers claimed.

The film is a full-motion video (FMV) game that promises a cinematic journey tailored by the audience. Set to be released in Tamil and English, the project offers a narrative where the viewer’s choices directly impact the storyline, leading to multiple possible endings.

The concept recalls the 2018 Netflix interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Iruvam will be showcased at Cannes from May 17-20, 2024, and subsequently release on mobile platforms.

The team behind the project includes Pozhilan, Manu Mithra and Karthick Jeevanandam, with Arjun Venkatesh leading cinematography, Elaya Raja S editing, and Timothy Madhukar providing the musical score.