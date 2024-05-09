GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Iruvam’: Varsha Bollamma’s interactive Tamil-English film to be showcased at Cannes

Developed by ManMar Games, the interactive bilingual film stars Bollamma and is directed by Manoj Annadurai

Published - May 09, 2024 03:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varsha Bollamma and the team of ‘Iruvam’

Varsha Bollamma and the team of ‘Iruvam’

Iruvam, an English-Tamil interactive film developed by ManMar Games, has been selected for the ‘Let’s Spook Cannes’ event at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The film stars Varsha Bollamma and is directed by Manoj Annadurai, known for his 2015 romantic comedy drama ‘Get Happy’.

Behind the daring dystopia of Ishan Shukla’s ‘Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust’

‘Let’s Spook Cannes’ is a showcase for horror and fantasy projects that blur the lines between film and video-games. Iruvam is the sole Indian representation at the event, the makers claimed.

The film is a full-motion video (FMV) game that promises a cinematic journey tailored by the audience. Set to be released in Tamil and English, the project offers a narrative where the viewer’s choices directly impact the storyline, leading to multiple possible endings.

The concept recalls the 2018 Netflix interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Cannes 2024: FTII student film, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ selected for La Cinef competition

Iruvam will be showcased at Cannes from May 17-20, 2024, and subsequently release on mobile platforms.

The team behind the project includes Pozhilan, Manu Mithra and Karthick Jeevanandam, with Arjun Venkatesh leading cinematography, Elaya Raja S editing, and Timothy Madhukar providing the musical score.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.