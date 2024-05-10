GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ casts Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Possessing near-limitless cosmic power, Galactus is known as the “world devourer,” sustaining himself by consuming the life force of entire planets

Updated - May 10, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Marvel Studios has unveiled its latest addition to the villainous lineup for The Fantastic Four, with Ralph Ineson set to take on the role of Galactus, the “devourer of worlds”. The casting news comes hot on the heels of earlier reports confirming John Malkovich’s involvement in an undisclosed capacity.

Ineson joins a star-studded ensemble that includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (the Thing) and and Julia Garner (the Silver Surfer). With Paul Walter Hauser rounding out the cast, anticipation for Marvel’s next spectacle continues to mount.

Galactus, a character steeped in Marvel Comics lore, was first introduced in 1966 as a survivor of the previous universe’s cataclysmic end. Possessing near-limitless cosmic power, Galactus is known as the “world devourer,” sustaining himself by consuming the life force of entire planets.

Directed by Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame and penned by a team of talented writers, The Fantastic Four looks to revitalize the Marvel Cinematic Universe, currently in crisis.

Ineson’s involvement in The Fantastic Four coincides with his current role in The First Omen and his upcoming collaboration with director Robert Eggers on the highly anticipated Nosferatu, later this year.

