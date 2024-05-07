GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘The Carpenter’s Son’: Nicolas Cage to front horror take on Jesus’s childhood

The film, by Egyptian-American director Lotfy Nathan, draws on an apocryphal gospel dating back to the 2nd Century AD

May 07, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is set to front a film inspired by the childhood of Jesus Christ.

According to a report in Deadline, Cage has been cast along with FKA twigs and Noah Jupe in Egyptian-American director Lotfy Nathan’s forthcoming The Carpenter’s Son. Nathan’s screenplay draws on an apocryphal gospel dating from the 2nd century AD, Infancy Gospel of Thomas, and presents a horror take on Jesus’s childhood.

‘Dream Scenario’ movie review: A fantastic Nicolas Cage leads Kristoffer Borgli’s surreal satire

A synopsis quoted by Deadline reads, “The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.”

Cage has been cast in the role of the Carpenter. British teen actor Noah Jupe will play the Boy, with singer-songwriter FKA twigs essaying his mother, the report added. Souheila Yacoub is also a part of cast.

The Carpenter’s Son is set to commence filming this summer.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.