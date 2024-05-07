‘The Carpenter’s Son’: Nicolas Cage to front horror take on Jesus’s childhood

May 07, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Nicolas Cage is set to front a film inspired by the childhood of Jesus Christ.

According to a report in Deadline, Cage has been cast along with FKA twigs and Noah Jupe in Egyptian-American director Lotfy Nathan’s forthcoming The Carpenter’s Son. Nathan’s screenplay draws on an apocryphal gospel dating from the 2nd century AD, Infancy Gospel of Thomas, and presents a horror take on Jesus’s childhood.

A synopsis quoted by Deadline reads, “The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.”

Cage has been cast in the role of the Carpenter. British teen actor Noah Jupe will play the Boy, with singer-songwriter FKA twigs essaying his mother, the report added. Souheila Yacoub is also a part of cast.

The Carpenter’s Son is set to commence filming this summer.