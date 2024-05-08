Silambarasan TR on board Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

May 08, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Actor Silambarasan TR is the latest to join the cast of Thug Life which marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan with Mani Ratnam after their 1987 cult classic Nayakan.

The makers released a new video titled ‘New Thug in Town’ which features Silambarasan in Rajasthan escaping from the Border Patrol in one of their cars.

While it was earlier announced that the film will also star Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George and Gautham Karthik, it’s unclear if Silambarasan will be replacing any of them or if he’s on board for a new role. Stills from the film’s set featuring Silambarasan with Kamal, along with Nassar and Abhirami, went viral recently.

Thug Life is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

Thug Life will feature the director’s usual collaborators music composer AR Rahman and editor Sreekar Prasad while the rest of the technical crew consists of cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and stunt choreographers Anbariv. The film is slated to release later this year.

Watch the announcement video here: