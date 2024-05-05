GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neve Campbell secures higher pay in ‘Scream 7’ after speaking out

Despite setbacks, Campbell’s reprise of her iconic role signifies a triumphant comeback for the beloved scream queen

May 05, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Neve Campbell in a scene from ‘Scream 4’

Neve Campbell in a scene from ‘Scream 4’ | Photo Credit: Phil Bray

Neve Campbell, the iconic face behind Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise, has revealed that Spyglass Media Group responded to her concerns about pay disparity by offering her an increased salary for Scream 7. Following her vocal stance during negotiations for Scream 6, which led to her exit from the series, Campbell expressed gratitude for the studio’s receptive approach this time around.

In a statement to People magazine, Campbell reflected on her departure from the franchise in June 2022, citing her dissatisfaction with the compensation offered for reprising her role. She asserted that the initial offer for Scream 6 did not align with her contributions to the long-running horror saga, emphasizing the challenges she has faced as a woman in the industry to establish her worth.

However, when approached for negotiations regarding Scream 7, Campbell noted a distinct shift in the studio’s attitude, describing the initial discussions as “respectful” and “in a strong place.” Despite setbacks such as the departure of director Christopher Landon and the scheduling conflicts leading to Jenna Ortega’s exit, Campbell’s reprise of her iconic role signifies a triumphant comeback for the beloved scream queen.

Expressing her satisfaction with the outcome of her negotiations and the studio’s responsiveness, Campbell emphasized the importance of speaking out against pay disparities in the industry

“It feels nice to have put that out into the world and to have been listened to and to have made a difference in that way. I hope other people get that opportunity too”, says Campbell.

