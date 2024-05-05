GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Bernard Hill, known for playing King Theoden in ‘The Lord of the Rings’, passes away at 80

Hill’s rendition of Theoden’s speech at the Battle of the Pelennor Fields resonated with fans worldwide, becoming a defining moment of the film series.

May 05, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Bernard Hill as King Theoden in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Renowned British actor Bernard Hill, celebrated for his portrayal of King Theoden in Peter Jackson’s epic The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has passed away at the age of 80.

Born on December 17, 1944, in Manchester, England, Hill began his acting career on the stage before transitioning to film and television. His versatility and talent allowed him to tackle a diverse range of roles, including BBC series Boys from the Blackstuff and James Cameron’s Titanic. But it was his portrayal of the noble King Theoden that etched his name into cinematic history.

Why the new anime ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is the future of fantasy

In Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy saga, Hill brought King Theoden to life with unmatched gravitas. His portrayal captured the character’s journey from a troubled and manipulated ruler to a courageous and inspirational leader.

One of the most memorable moments in the trilogy came during the Battle of the Pelennor Fields in The Return of the King, where Hill delivered a stirring and iconic speech rallying the Rohirrim to stand against the forces of darkness that threatened Minas Tirith. Hill’s rendition of Theoden’s speech resonated with fans worldwide, becoming a defining moment of the film series.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Middle-earth, magic, and madness returns

Beyond his role in The Lord of the Rings, Hill’s career spanned decades and included performances in films such as Gandhi, The Ghost and the Darkness, The Scorpion King as well as TV series like Wolf Hall.

He is survived by wife Marianna Hill and their son Gabriel.

