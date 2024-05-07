GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
‘Hacks’ Season 3 interview: Hannah Einbinder on returning as Ava Daniels and her favourite fungi

HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’ star Hannah Einbinder talks about her character Ava’s evolution for the upcoming season, and the mushrooms that strike her fancy as a budding mycologist

May 07, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Ayaan Paul Chowdhury
Hannah Einbinder in a still from HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’

Television’s latest comedic wunderkind, Hannah Einbinder, seems poised for greatness in her latest escapades as the third season for HBO Max’s comedy series, Hacks, has finally started streaming.

Born with comedy coursing through her veins as the daughter of the former SNL comedian Larraine Newman, Einbinder’s comedic prowess was apparent from her early days. With influences from comedic stalwarts like Dana Gould, Janeane Garofalo and Steve Martin, Einbinder discovered her distinct voice on stage, finding solace in the spotlight. Her roots run deep in the stand-up scene of Los Angeles, where she blossomed into a comedic force to be reckoned with.

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in a still from ‘Hacks’ Season 2

Einbinder’s return to the small screen in Hacks Season 3 as Ava Daniels, the plucky protege of stand-up royalty Deborah Vance, heralds a triumphant continuation of her previously Emmy-nominated role. As Ava, an alt-comedy scribe navigating the chaotic and ruthless world of stand-up alongside the Hollywood veteran Jean Smart, Einbinder delivers punchlines with the precision of a seasoned pro, effortlessly trading barbs with Deborah in some of the freshest onscreen comic chemistry.

‘Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces’ review: From wild and crazy to wry and wise

In her time away from Hacks, Einbinder toured the US for her comedy special, serving up a witty cocktail of personal anecdotes and environment-friendly musings, while blending the profound with the profane in a manner that’s uniquely her own. She also prides herself for her proficiency as an upcoming mycologist (a person who studies fungi).

Excerpts from an interview

One of my favourite scenes from Season 2 was when Ava learns to float in a swimming pool. It almost felt like a christening of sorts or the figurative passing of the baton even. How do you think Ava has evolved from her experiences last season? Will this season be a metamorphosis for her?

Hannah: Definitely. Ava’s experience being on the road, seeing more of the country and understanding just how hard it is for comedians to get by doing stand-up helps her grow. This season, she stays very classically true to her journey; taking two steps forward and three steps back. So there’s always a bit of a rollercoaster with Ava’s growth, but she certainly comes out the other end of this season in a new place.

I think the series has really been at the forefront at championing the value of writers from the very beginning. Do you think the outcome of the strikes last year has informed the writing this season?

Hannah: Well, all of our episodes were written before the strikes, but it’s hard to really tell that we took 10 months off in the middle of shooting. But that’s a credit to our cast and crew and the strength of the writing; it’s just sort of evergreen.

In Season 1, Ava spent the majority of her time living out of a hotel on the Strip in Vegas. Season 2, she spent on the road bouncing from state to state. How does it feel to finally be back home in LA for Season 3?

Hannah: I think Ava being in L.A. makes way for her to be a lot more grounded, and I definitely think L.A. is like a third character in the season.

Do you ever find Ava influencing your comedy sets? And conversely, what percentage of your own writing manages to find its way into Ava?

Hannah: I feel like I imbue Ava with my comedic rhythm, and so there is some of myself in her. Although I will say that she was fully formed when I came on board; her character was all on the page. But yeah, I like to lend my comedic voice to her in some ways too.

Hannah Einbinder as Ava in a still from ‘Hacks’ Season 1

Hannah Einbinder as Ava in a still from ‘Hacks’ Season 1

Finally, as a budding mycologist, do you have a favourite type of mushroom?

Hannah: (gasps) Hmm... my favourite edible mushroom is probably the Lion’s mane. And my favourite non-edible mushroom would probably be... well, it’s not ‘non-edible’. It’s just not recommended that you eat it, because it could be poisonous depending on the dose. But Amanita muscaria, I think.

Hacks Season 3 is currently streaming on JioCinema

