‘Twisters’ trailer: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell brace for twin tornadoes

The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 classic Twister is finally on the horizon, with Twisters set to hit theaters this July. Warner Bros. Pictures just unveiled the film’s second trailer, with a glimpse into the exhilaratinge world of storm-chasing once again.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, known for his work on 2020’s Oscar-winning Minari, Twisters features a new cast led by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. The film serves as a standalone continuation of the original storyline, following the journey of Kate Cooper, played by Edgar-Jones, a former storm chaser haunted by her past experiences with tornadoes.

Cooper, alongside her friend Javi, portrayed by Anthony Ramos, is drawn back into the world of storm-chasing to test a groundbreaking tracking system. Along the way, they encounter Tyler Owens, played by Powell, a social media personality known for his daring exploits in chasing storms.

As the storm season escalates, the teams find themselves facing unprecedented meteorological phenomena, including twin tornadoes and other dangerous weather patterns. With lives at stake and danger lurking around every corner, Twisters looks to take audiences by storm once more.

The film boasts a diverse ensemble cast, including Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, David Corenswet, Katy O’Brian, and Maura Tierney.

While Twisters offers a fresh perspective on the storm-chasing genre, writer Mark L. Smith assures fans that it remains distinct from its predecessor.

Twisters is slated to hit theatres on 19 July, 2024.