GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Twisters’ trailer: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell brace for twin tornadoes

While ‘Twisters’ offers a fresh perspective on the storm-chasing genre, writer Mark L. Smith assures fans that it remains distinct from its predecessor

Published - May 09, 2024 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in a still from ‘Twisters’

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in a still from ‘Twisters’

The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 classic Twister is finally on the horizon, with Twisters set to hit theaters this July. Warner Bros. Pictures just unveiled the film’s second trailer, with a glimpse into the exhilaratinge world of storm-chasing once again.

‘Twisters’ trailer: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones attempt to tame twin tornadoes

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, known for his work on 2020’s Oscar-winning Minari, Twisters features a new cast led by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. The film serves as a standalone continuation of the original storyline, following the journey of Kate Cooper, played by Edgar-Jones, a former storm chaser haunted by her past experiences with tornadoes.

Cooper, alongside her friend Javi, portrayed by Anthony Ramos, is drawn back into the world of storm-chasing to test a groundbreaking tracking system. Along the way, they encounter Tyler Owens, played by Powell, a social media personality known for his daring exploits in chasing storms.

‘Hit Man’ trailer: The many faces of Glenn Powell in Richard Linklater’s latest

As the storm season escalates, the teams find themselves facing unprecedented meteorological phenomena, including twin tornadoes and other dangerous weather patterns. With lives at stake and danger lurking around every corner, Twisters looks to take audiences by storm once more.

The film boasts a diverse ensemble cast, including Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, David Corenswet, Katy O’Brian, and Maura Tierney.

While Twisters offers a fresh perspective on the storm-chasing genre, writer Mark L. Smith assures fans that it remains distinct from its predecessor.

Twisters is slated to hit theatres on 19 July, 2024.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.