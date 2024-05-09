GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Isabelle Huppert named head of main jury for Venice Film Festival 2024

The Volpi Cup-winning veteran French actress received praise from the festival’s artistic director

Published - May 09, 2024 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

French actress Isabelle Huppert has been appointed as the head of the main jury for the upcoming Venice Film Festival, continuing her longstanding relationship with the prestigious event. Known for her acclaimed performances in films such as Story of Women and La Cérémonie, both of which earned her Venice’s Volpi Cup for best actress, the 71-year-old veteran actress brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Meryl Streep set to receive Cannes honorary Palme D'Or

Having previously received recognition at Cannes and Venice, Huppert’s selection as jury president stands testemant to her stature in the film industry. Alberto Barbera, the festival’s artistic director, praised Huppert’s talent and dedication, highlighting her willingness to collaborate with emerging filmmakers.

“Isabelle Huppert is an immense actress. Demanding, curious and of great generosity. The muse of numerous great filmmakers, she has never shirked the invitation of young or not-so-famous directors who have seen in her the ideal interpreter of their stories”, Barbera said.

‘The Shameless’ stars Omara Shetty and Anasuya Sengupta on representing India at Cannes 2024

In response, Huppert expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the festival once again, emphasizing the importance of cinema in fostering understanding and connection among diverse audiences.

The 81st Venice International Film Festival is slated to run from 28 August to 7 September this year.

