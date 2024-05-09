GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sydney Sweeney to portray boxer Christy Martin in David Michôd-directed biopic

The untitled biopic aims to explore Martin’s journey to becoming a prominent figure in women’s boxing during the 1990s

Published - May 09, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney | Photo Credit: DIA DIPASUPIL

Fresh off the success of Anyone But You and Immaculate, Sydney Sweeney is set to portray boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic directed by David Michôd. The film, currently untitled, aims to explore Martin’s journey to becoming a prominent figure in female boxing during the 1990s, with Black Bear presenting the project at the Cannes market, according to Deadline.

Martin’s story highlights her ascent to fame as she broke barriers in the male-dominated sport. For Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, the role of Martin presents both a physical and emotional challenge that she eagerly embraces.

Expressing her passion for boxing and MMA, Sweeney stated, “Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

Director Michôd, drawn to Martin’s narrative of resilience and defiance, sees the project as an opportunity to delve into the complexities of a female protagonist facing adversity. With plans to begin filming in the fall in the U.S., the biopic’s introduction at Cannes already signifies its potential for international interest.

English cinema / World cinema

