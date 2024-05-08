GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
First look of Sundeep Kishan - CV Kumar’s ‘MaayaOne’ out

Produced by Raambrhamam Sunkara, ‘MaayaOne’ also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh

Updated - May 08, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 05:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘MaayaOne’ 

First look of ‘MaayaOne’  | Photo Credit: @icvkumar/X

We had previously reported that actor Sundeep Kishan is all set to reunite with producer-turned-director CV Kumar for a sequel to their 2017 sci-fi thriller Maayavan. Titled MaayaOne, the film’s first look was released on Tuesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Sundeep Kishan, CV Kumar reunite for ‘Maayavan’ sequel

The director took to X to share the first look.

Produced by Raambrhamam Sunkara, MaayaOne also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh. Said to be a direct sequel to the 2017 film, the shooting of the film has already commenced.

Sundeep Kishan, director Swaroop RSJ team up for ‘Vibe’

MaayaOne will have music by Santhosh Narayanan. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

