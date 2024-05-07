Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Stray Kids, Dua Lipa and more of the best looks from the red carpet

May 07, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Fashion’s most anticipated event, the Met Gala 2024, unfolded in a flurry of extravagant outfits and celebrity sightings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with this year’s theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”.

The Met Gala, often dubbed “fashion’s biggest night out,” is an annual fundraising affair for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, held on the first Monday of May. This year’s event, on May 6, attracted an array of stars from film, music, fashion and more; all converging to celebrate the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition.

In 2023, the Met Gala paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, a familiar face at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. In the preceding years of 2021 and 2022, the Costume Institute presented its inaugural two-part exhibition, focusing on the theme of American fashion. The first part, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” debuted on September 18, 2021, at the Anna Wintour Costume Center, while the second part, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” was unveiled on May 5, 2022, within the period rooms of the American Wing.

Guests ascended the iconic steps of the museum adorned in attire inspired by the evening’s “The Garden of Time” ( drawing inspiration from a J.G. Ballard story) theme this year, offered a diversity of interpretations ranging from floral motifs to futuristic designs.

Here are some of the standout looks from this year’s red carpet:

Zendaya: Zendaya mesmerized in a sculptural tulle Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano, adorned with a feather fascinator, a headpiece and some goth make-up.

Bad Bunny: Bad Bunny electrified the red carpet in a Maison Margiela ensemble, which seems to be channeling Count Axel from the Garden of Time.

Nicole Kidman: Nicole Kidman stunned in a feathery black Balenciaga Couture gown, a nod to 1950s glamour and the brand’s Spanish heritage, designed by Demna Gvasalia.

Stray Kids: All eight members of Kpop group, Stray Kids made a resplendent red-carpet debut in custom Tommy Hilfiger ensembles.

Jennifer Lopez: Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a rhinestone-studded Schiaparelli gown, both elegant and on theme.

Lana Del Rey: Lana Del Rey’s fit was a nostalgic nod to her Born to Die era, adorning herself in an Alexander McQueen creation, accentuated with tree branch embellishments.

Jeremy Strong: Jeremy Strong channeled the last of his Kendall Roy in a bespoke Loro Piana suit adorned with floral accents, and a Richard Mille RM UP-01 watch to embellish .

Greta Lee: Greta Lee stunned in a daring floral-embellished Loewe dress, another bold, fearless red carpet look from the Past Lives star.

Tyla: Tyla meticulously tailored Balmain dress, ingeniously capturing the essence of the “sands of time”, with an hourglass to accessorize.

Sydney Sweeney: Sydney Sweeney’s graceful powder blue Miu Miu gown, was topped off with jet black bangs.

Barry Keoghan: Barry Keoghan channeled some Victorian-era opulence in an elegantly crafted Burberry suit and a top hat to accessorize.

Dua Lipa: Dua Lipa captivated in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble, with a risque black lace look complemented by dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist: The Challenger’s stars and the internet’s latest obsessions made a striking duo in custom Loewe looks, each complementing the other with a radish brooch and some floral shoes.