New ‘The Office’ spinoff series picked up by Peacock, set in the Dunder Mifflin universe

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, has greenlit a new comedy series from the creative minds of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, set within the same universe as the beloved sitcom The Office. Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are set to headline the ensemble cast, with production slated to kick off in July.

This untitled series will follow the exploits of a documentary crew, formerly focused on the antics of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, as they pivot to capturing the struggles and triumphs of a historic Midwestern newspaper on its last legs. The story centers around the publisher’s efforts to breathe new life into the publication with the help of volunteer journalists.

Unlike a traditional reboot, this project looks like a fresh take on the mockumentary format pioneered by The Office. Daniels and Koman have assembled a team of seasoned writers to craft a brand-new story, drawing on the rich comedic potential of a struggling newspaper office.

Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Entertainment, expressed excitement about the series, noting the enduring popularity of The Office and the opportunity to introduce a new cast of characters in a different setting.

The Office, which premiered in 2005 and ran for nine successful seasons, remains a cultural touchstone, thanks to its memorable ensemble cast led by Steve Carell.

Gleeson, who recently worked with Carell on the series The Patient, and Impacciatore, known for her Emmy-nominated role in The White Lotus, are poised to bring their own brand of humor to their new venture into the Office-verse.