GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pradeep Ranganathan’s film with ‘Love Today’ makers titled ‘Dragon’; film goes on floors

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is produced by AGS Entertainment

May 05, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cast and crew of ‘Dragon’ from the first day of the shoot

Cast and crew of ‘Dragon’ from the first day of the shoot | Photo Credit: @pradeeponelife/X

We had earlier reported that actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is teaming up once again with his Love Today producers AGS Entertainment to star in a film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Today, the film went on floors, with the makers announcing the title of the film as Dragon.

The makers shared a title reveal video from the sets of the film to announce the news.

Details regarding the plot and rest of the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment. The group picture in the announcement video features actor-directors KS Ravikumar and Mysskin but it remains unknown if they are a part of the project or if they were special guests to the film’s inauguration ceremony.

Tamil director Pradeep Ranganathan on ‘Love Today’, turning actor, and the evolving nature of romance

Pradeep, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with the Jayam Ravi starrer Comali, shot to fame after the release of his sophomore film Love Today, in which he also starred as the protagonist. Notably, he is also set to headline director Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film, Love Insurance Corporation, which reunites the actor with his Love Today co-star Ivana.

Dragon is AGS Entertainment’s 26th project. The production house is also backing Vijay’s upcoming movie, The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Ashwath is best known for the romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule. The film, which marked the director’s feature directorial debut, was headlined by Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan and featured Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo. He went on to remake the film in Telugu as 2022’s Ori Devuda, which starred Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, and Asha Bhat in the lead roles with Venkatesh appearing in a cameo.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.