Pradeep Ranganathan’s film with ‘Love Today’ makers titled ‘Dragon’; film goes on floors

May 05, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is teaming up once again with his Love Today producers AGS Entertainment to star in a film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Today, the film went on floors, with the makers announcing the title of the film as Dragon.

The makers shared a title reveal video from the sets of the film to announce the news.

Details regarding the plot and rest of the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment. The group picture in the announcement video features actor-directors KS Ravikumar and Mysskin but it remains unknown if they are a part of the project or if they were special guests to the film’s inauguration ceremony.

Pradeep, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with the Jayam Ravi starrer Comali, shot to fame after the release of his sophomore film Love Today, in which he also starred as the protagonist. Notably, he is also set to headline director Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film, Love Insurance Corporation, which reunites the actor with his Love Today co-star Ivana.

Dragon is AGS Entertainment’s 26th project. The production house is also backing Vijay’s upcoming movie, The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Ashwath is best known for the romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule. The film, which marked the director’s feature directorial debut, was headlined by Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan and featured Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo. He went on to remake the film in Telugu as 2022’s Ori Devuda, which starred Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, and Asha Bhat in the lead roles with Venkatesh appearing in a cameo.