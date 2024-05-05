GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amitabh Bachchan completes work on Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan among others

May 05, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

PTI
Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Vettaiyan’; with Rajinikanth

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Vettaiyan’; with Rajinikanth | Photo Credit: @srbachchan/tumblr

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday announced that he has finished shooting his portions for the much-anticipated Tamil film Vettaiyan, headlined by Rajinikanth. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the film has Amitabh reuniting with Rajinikanth 32 years after their film, Hum (1991).

Amitabh posted a series of pictures from the sets of Vettaiyanand shared the update on the project on his personal blog on Saturday. The actor stated that he had a slight dissatisfaction with his work in the film and that he has asked the makers a chance to “redo and improve.”

Amitabh Bachchan receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, says feels fortunate to be honoured

“Another day at work comes to an end and the end too of this project, for me ..But ever the dissatisfaction of a doubt, when in reflection, whether the work done was to satisfaction and whether there shall be an opportunity to have another try to redo and maybe improve the previous,” the post read.

“There is ever the apprehension that the Production or the Director may not give you another chance .. but as you reminisce at night, it disturbs you and you wonder..So a request has been made and there is a promise that the opportunity to redo and improve shall be given..but let us see..(sic),“ he added.

‘Coolie’ title reveal: Rajinikanth utters iconic dialogue from ‘Ranga’ in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film. The film also boasts an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. GM Sundar, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, and Rakshan are also part of the cast.

With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, Vettaiyan has cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Philomin Raj. Produced by Subaskaran under his Lyca Productions banner, the film is set for a release this October.

