Patty Jenkins shares ‘Wonder Woman 3’ & ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ updates

May 07, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

In a recent interview, filmmaker Patty Jenkins opened up about the status of her involvement in two upcoming projects: Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

During an appearance on Max’s Talking Pictures Podcast, Jenkins revealed that the third installment in the Wonder Woman franchise has been canned, stating, “Yeah, for the time being, but probably easily forever.”

Addressing speculation about another director taking the helm for the Wonder Woman series, Jenkins confirmed, “No, they’re not interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being.”

Jenkins had been spearheading the development of Wonder Woman 3, starring Gal Gadot, but the project was shelved amidst shifts in leadership at DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran’s strategic direction for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) resulted in the suspension of Wonder Woman 3.

Reflecting on the challenges within the DC universe, Jenkins expressed empathy for the difficult decisions faced by the studio executives, acknowledging, “It’s not an easy task, what’s going on with DC.”

However, while Jenkins may not be actively engaged in the DCEU, she provided an update on her involvement at Lucasfilm. Although her Star Wars project was temporarily put on hold in 2022, Jenkins disclosed that she is currently working on the script for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Following the completion of her deal with Lucasfilm, Jenkins affirmed her commitment to delivering a draft for Rogue Squadron, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to the beloved Star Wars universe once again, stating, “If I can do something beautiful and do something that serves that audience, I would love to do it.”