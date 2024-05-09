GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijay Deverakonda’s new films with directors Ravi Kiran Kola and Rahul Sankrityan announced

Currently working on his 12th film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, actor Vijay Deverakonda will then work with directors Ravi Kiran Kola and Rahul Sankrityan 

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vijay Deverakonda turned 35 on Thursday, May 9, 2024. On his birthday, production house Mythri Movie Makers formally announced the actor’s new film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The untitled Telugu film referred to as #VD14, will be a period drama that will be released in multiple languages. The actor will also be working with director Ravi Kiran Kola for a film produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Currently he is working on his 12th film, #VD12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments.

Concept poster of director Rahul Sankrityan’s film starring Vijay Deverakonda

Concept poster of director Rahul Sankrityan's film starring Vijay Deverakonda

Rahul Sankrityan had earlier worked with Vijay Deverakonda for Taxiwaala and later directed the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy. His second collaboration with Vijay is a drama set in the 19th century, about a short-lived hero who lived from 1854 to 1878. The concept poster of the film shows a drought-hit landscape and a warrior’s statue with the caption, ‘The legend of cursed land’. 

Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Family Star’: We have gone all out to give people an entertainer

According to the makers, the film will narrate a story inspired by untold real events with a strong emotional core. Mythri Movie Makers who earlier produced the Vijay starrers Dear Comrade and Kushi plan to release this new film in multiple languages. 

Concept poster of director Ravi Kiran Kola’s film with Vijay Deverakonda

Concept poster of director Ravi Kiran Kola's film with Vijay Deverakonda

After the recent Family Star, Vijay will be teaming up with producer Dil Raju again for director Ravi Kiran Kola’s film. Ravi debuted as a director with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and wrote Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. Ravi’s film with Vijay will be a rural action drama and a poster shows the actor holding a machete. A note from the film unit states that Vijay is likely to undergo a makeover for this pan-India film. 

Meanwhile, Sithara Entertainments’ venture directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is being filmed in and around Visakhapatnam and the makers stated on social media that they will unveil a sneak peak of the ambitious film soon.

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema

