Actor Vijay Deverakonda turned 35 on Thursday, May 9, 2024. On his birthday, production house Mythri Movie Makers formally announced the actor’s new film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The untitled Telugu film referred to as #VD14, will be a period drama that will be released in multiple languages. The actor will also be working with director Ravi Kiran Kola for a film produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Currently he is working on his 12th film, #VD12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments.

Rahul Sankrityan had earlier worked with Vijay Deverakonda for Taxiwaala and later directed the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy. His second collaboration with Vijay is a drama set in the 19th century, about a short-lived hero who lived from 1854 to 1878. The concept poster of the film shows a drought-hit landscape and a warrior’s statue with the caption, ‘The legend of cursed land’.

According to the makers, the film will narrate a story inspired by untold real events with a strong emotional core. Mythri Movie Makers who earlier produced the Vijay starrers Dear Comrade and Kushi plan to release this new film in multiple languages.

After the recent Family Star, Vijay will be teaming up with producer Dil Raju again for director Ravi Kiran Kola’s film. Ravi debuted as a director with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and wrote Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. Ravi’s film with Vijay will be a rural action drama and a poster shows the actor holding a machete. A note from the film unit states that Vijay is likely to undergo a makeover for this pan-India film.

Meanwhile, Sithara Entertainments’ venture directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is being filmed in and around Visakhapatnam and the makers stated on social media that they will unveil a sneak peak of the ambitious film soon.