Met Gala 2024: Indians who shone on the red carpet

May 07, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

A bevy of celebrities descended upon the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Several prominent Indians marked their attendance at the prestigious fashion ball and fund-raiser.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, making her second appearance at the Met, shone in a stunning mint-green Sabyasachi saree with a 23-foot-long train, in keeping with the gala’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme. Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023 in a Prabal Gurung ensemble.

Isha Ambani, daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, wore a custom-made saree-gown crafted by designer Rahul Mishra. The dress featured a stunning long floral train and intricate hand embroidery. Ambani’s outfit took over 10,000 hours to create.

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla, who has been a regular at the Met Gala, also turned heads in a custom-made ensemble dress from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal Collection, curated by iconic designer John Galliano.

Indian-origin comedian-actor Mindy Kaling also made a splash at the Met . Kaling stunned in a sweeping sculptural gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. Kaling’s dress, representing a bud and a withering flower, is entitled ‘The Melting Flower of Time’.

Ambika Mod, the British star of the Netflix series One Day, looked elegant in a black-and-white custom Loewe (a Spanish luxury fashion house). Mod was born to Indian immigrant parents in Hertfordshire, England.

Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee also became the first Indian designer to walk the Met gala red carpet. Sabyasachi wore an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection. The dress was accessorised with picks from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

(with PTI inputs)