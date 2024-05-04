GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘CODA’ director Siân Heder to direct adaptation of ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’

Heder will take on the film adaptation of the 2022 novel by Gabrielle Zevin, with a script adapted by Mark Bomback

May 04, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

PTI
Sian Heder poses with the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘CODA’ in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Sian Heder poses with the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘CODA’ in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Siân Heder, the director of multiple Oscar-winning movie "CODA", has found her next feature film project.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Heder has signed on to direct “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”, the film adaptation of the 2022 novel by Gabrielle Zevin.

The film, which hails from Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures, has a script adapted by Mark Bomback from a draft written by Zevin.

'CODA' movie review: A compelling story that finds its own groove and does not waste its talent

Described as a "sprawling and ambitious" tale, the film will follow two friends who meet as children in Los Angeles and reunite as adults in Cambridge to create video games, “finding an intimacy in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives.”

“The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s," the plotline read.

The film will be produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner, with Zevin executive producing.

Why ‘CODA’ represents a watershed moment in Hollywood

Heder made her directing debut with 2016 movie "Tallulah", starring Allison Janney and Elliot Page, before tackling "CODA", the English-language remake of the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier.

"CODA", which featured a cast of predominantly deaf actors, won three Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards: best picture, best adapted screenplay for Heder and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.