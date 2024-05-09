Ali Fazal joins Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’

Actor Ali Fazal has confirmed his role in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan. The film will mark Ali’s debut in the southern cinemas.

“I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani sir’s vision for Thug Life,” Ali shared in a statement. “And I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It’s also an honour to work alongside the Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him.”

Thug Life reunites Kamal Haasan with Mani Ratnam after their 1987 cult classic Nayakan.

Currently under production, the upcoming film also features Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Gautham Karthik, Silambarasan TR and others. AR Rahman is composing the music.

Thug Life is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.